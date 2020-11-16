French pipemaker Vallourec proposes debt-for-equity deal -Les Echos

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French steel pipemaker Vallourec VLLP.PA, burdened by 3.7 billion euros ($4.38 billion) of debt, has proposed a debt-for-equity deal with its creditors, French daily Les Echos reported on its website.

Vallourec could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8445 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman )

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

