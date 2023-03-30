French pension strike at EDF extended to April 6 - utility

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - The industrial action that has caused disruptions at utility EDF EDF.PA since early March has been extended to April 6, the utility said in an online bulletin on Thursday.

The strike against the government's planned pension reform has reduced power at nuclear, hydro and thermal plants for most of the month, and has also delayed maintenance at a handful of nuclear reactors.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.