French payments firm Worldline exceeds 2022 growth target

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

February 21, 2023 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Izabela Niemiec for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payment services company Worldline WLN.PA on Tuesday reported organic sales growth of 10.7% for 2022, above its own guidance.

The group, which processes digital payments for clients from merchants to government agencies, expects a slowdown in sales development in 2023 with organic growth of between 8% and 10%, the same as last year's target.

(Reporting by Izabela Niemiec in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((izabela.niemiec@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.