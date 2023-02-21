French payments firm Worldline exceeds 2022 growth target

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payment services company Worldline WLN.PA on Tuesday reported organic sales growth of 10.7% for 2022, above its own guidance.

The group, which processes digital payments for clients from merchants to government agencies, expects a slowdown in sales development in 2023 with organic growth of between 8% and 10%, the same as last year's target.

(Reporting by Izabela Niemiec in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((izabela.niemiec@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.