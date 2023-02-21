French payment group Worldline beats Q4 growth estimates

Adds quote, details on results

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French payment services company Worldline WLN.PA on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter organic sales growth of 8.3%, beating analysts' estimate of 7.7% in company-provided consensus.

"Our particularly strong revenue growth and commercial momentum ... highlights improvement of our profitability rate and solid free cash flow generation, despite the inflationary environment," Chief Executive Gilles Grapinet said in a statement.

The group, which processes digital payments for clients from merchants to government agencies, delivered organic sales growth of 10.7% for 2022 but guided for weaker 2023 growth of between 8% and 10%.

While payments processors have seen in-store volumes recover since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the inflation-driven squeeze on discretionary and e-commerce spending poses a risk to their revenues.

Worldline's full-year revenue was 4.36 billion euros ($4.65 billion) while its operating margin before depreciation and amortization (OMDA) came in at 1.13 billion euros, 26.0% of revenue. Both were roughly in line with market expectations.

The group, which also offers secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, reaffirmed its 2024 ambitions.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

(Reporting by Izabela Niemiec in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((izabela.niemiec@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.