French payment company Worldline posts 9.4% rise in Q2 revenue

July 26 (Reuters) - French payment company Worldline WLN.PA on Wednesday reported a 9.4% rise in second-quarter revenue, driven by a double-digit performance in its merchant services segment.

The group, which processes digital payments for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, generated revenue of 1.17 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya, Edited by Kirsti Knolle)

