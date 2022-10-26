French parliament approves proposal to name Remont as new EDF CEO

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The French parliament on Wednesday approved President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to appoint a top executive at Schneider Electric SCHN.PA, Luc Remont, as the next chief executive of state-run nuclear group EDF EDF.PA.

Remont's appointment must now be approved by EDF's board and ratified by the government to become effective. Earlier on Wednesday, the CEO-designate answered questions by lawmakers in both chambers of parliament.

EDF is in the process of being fully nationalised by the state.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)

