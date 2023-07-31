News & Insights

French parking lot operator Indigo buys Spanish rival Parkia for 700 mln euros- Expansion

July 31, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - French car parking lot operator Indigo agreed to buy its Spanish rival Parkia for about 700 million euros ($770.84 million), Madrid-based Expansion newspaper said on Monday, citing several unidentified sources close to the transaction.

Parkia, which operates about 70 parking lots in Spain and Andorra, is currently owned by Australian-based fund Igneos Infrastructure.

Indigo, one of the world's largest parking lot operators, is 49.04% owned by French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA. Investment funds Vauban Infrastructure and MR Infrastructure own the remainder.

Parkia, Indigo and Igneos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

