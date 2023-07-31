French parking lot operator Indigo buys Spanish rival Parkia

Adds confirmation from Indigo, paragraph 1

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - French car parking lot operator Indigo has agreed to buy Spanish rival Parkia, a company spokesperson said on Monday, confirming a report in Spanish newspaper Expansion.

Indigo has agreed to pay about 700 million euros ($771 million) for Parkia, Expansion said, citing several unidentified sources close to the transaction, The Indigo spokesperson declined to confirm the amount.

Parkia, which operates about 70 parking lots in Spain and Andorra, is currently owned by Australian-based fund Igneos Infrastructure.

Indigo, one of the world's largest parking lot operators, is 49.04% owned by French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA. Investment funds Vauban Infrastructure and MR Infrastructure own the remainder.

Parkia and Igneos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

