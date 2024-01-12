French operator Senalia loaded 1.67 mln T of grains for export in July-Dec

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French grain terminal operator Senalia, which operates an export terminal at France's biggest grain port Rouen, said on Friday it had loaded 1.67 metric tons of cereals in the first half of the 2023/24 season running between July and December last year.

That compares to 2.43 million tons over the same period in 2022/23, it said in a presentation.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

