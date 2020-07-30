World Markets

French oil group Total sells some Gabon assets to Perenco

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French oil group Total said its 58%-owned affiliate Total Gabon had agreed to sell its stakes in seven oil fields off the coast of Gabon, as well as stakes in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to rival Perenco.

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French oil group Total TOTF.PA said its 58%-owned affiliate Total Gabon had agreed to sell its stakes in seven oil fields off the coast of Gabon, as well as stakes in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to rival Perenco.

Total added on Thursday that Perenco will pay between $290 million and $350 million for those assets, depending on future Brent prices. It said it remained committed to Gabon.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular