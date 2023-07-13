News & Insights

French nursing care provider Orpea warns on 2023 core profit

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 13, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

July 13 (Reuters) - French nursing care provider Orpea ORP.PA on Thursday said it expected slower growth in 2023 revenue and to fall short of its core profit forecast citing its first-half operating performance.

Orpea said it now expects to fall 15-20% short of the 881 million euros it forecast in May for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs (EBITDAR).

The group, hit by multiple scandals including allegations of malpractice at its care homes, also said occupancy rates at its nursing homes in France remained well below forecasts.

