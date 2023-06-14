News & Insights

French nuclear watchdog specifies questions for EDF reactor life extensions

June 14, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA will have to assess several technical challenges during the review period for a lifespan extension to 60 years for their nuclear fleet, watchdog ASN said in a press release on Wednesday.

ASN is asking the French power giant to address the mechanical resistance of certain portions of the main pipes of the primary circuit for several reactors and analyze feedback from an earthquake around the Cruas plant in 2019.

Other factors, such as the expected effects of climate change and the operation of facilities for the different stages of the fuel life-cycle, will also need to be addressed, the press release said.

EDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

