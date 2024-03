French nuclear regulator finalising Flamanville safety review

Adds context

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - France's nuclear regulator is finalising its safety review of EDF's Flamanville nuclear power plant and will soon start a public consultation process that will last at least two weeks, it said on Tuesday.

The agency's announcement effectively confirms a further delay to the Flamanville reactor, which was originally scheduled to enter service in 2012.

EDF had said it would begin fuel loading this month before connecting it to the grid in mid-2024.

The company declined to comment on the latest delay.

Repeated delays have sent costs for the project, originally estimated at 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) when it was announced in 2004, soaring to an estimated 13.2 billion euros by the end of 2022.

EDF needs authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) before it can start fuel loading, an ASN statement said.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Dominique Patton Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

