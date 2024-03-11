French nuclear production rose in February

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in February rose 6.8% year on year to 30.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), up nearly 2 TWh from the year before, the utility said in an online statement.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation for the year in France rose from the same period last year to 66.7 TWh, up 11.9%, due to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's February nuclear power output in Britain was up 8.2% year on year at 2.5 TWh.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

