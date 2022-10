French nuclear plant outages and restarts

Revises restart dates for Dampierre 3, Cruas 4, St Alban 2, Cruas 3, Dampierre 2, Gravelines 3; revises outage start date for Gravelines 4; revises outage start date for Tricastin 1 under future outage

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following table provides information on outages at French utility EDF's EDF.PA nuclear reactors.

France has 61,370 megawatts (MW) of nuclear generation capacity provided by 56 reactors, data from power grid operator RTE shows.

Reuters estimates 32,900 MW, or nearly 54% of that capacity is offline. That puts online availability at 28,470 MW, or about 46%.

Strikes have affected work at 10 French nuclear power plants, with maintenance delays at 13 reactors and four sites with power production reduced by a total of 2.2 gigawatts (GW).

Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

CURRENT OUTAGES REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON Paluel 1 1,300 Oct. 17, 2022 Oct. 18, 2022 Unplanned outage Gravelines 4 + 900 Oct. 18, 2022 ND Jan. 8, 2023 Statutory outage Dampierre 3 + 900 Oct. 18, 2022 Nov. 27, 2022 ND Statutory outage Chinon 1 900 Oct. 15, 2022 Oct. 30, 2022 Planned outage Cruas 4 + 900 Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 20, 2022 ND Unplanned outage Cruas 2 900 Sept. 20, 2022 Nov. 13, 2022 Statutory outage Tricastin 4 900 Aug. 24, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 Statutory outage Penly 2 1,300 Aug. 20, 2022 Nov. 23, 2022 Statutory outage Bugey 4 900 Aug. 18, 2022 Nov. 1, 2022 Statutory outage Belleville 2 1,300 Aug. 13, 2022 Nov. 16, 2022 Statutory outage St Laurent 2 900 Aug. 11, 2022 Dec. 1, 2022 Statutory outage Blayais 1 900 July 31, 2022 Feb. 1, 2023 Statutory outage St Alban 2 + 1,300 July 8, 2022 Nov. 12, 2022 ND Statutory outage Cruas 3 + 900 July 7, 2022 Oct. 25, 2022 ND Statutory outage Cattenom 1 1,300 June 11, 2022 Nov. 12, 2022 Statutory outage Flamanville 1 1,300 April 28, 2022 Dec. 25, 2022 Statutory outage Dampierre 2 + 900 April 27, 2022 Nov. 5, 2022 ND Statutory outage Cattenom 3 1,300 March 26, 2022 Dec. 11, 2022 Statutory outage Gravelines 3 + 900 March 19, 2022 Oct. 25, 2022 ND Statutory outage Tricastin 3 900 March 12, 2022 Nov. 14, 2022 Statutory outage Golfech 1 1,300 Feb. 26, 2022 Feb. 18, 2023 Statutory outage Chinon 3 900 Feb. 19, 2022 Nov. 20, 2022 Statutory outage Cattenom 4 1,300 Feb. 18, 2022 Nov. 14, 2022 Statutory outage Flamanville 2 1,300 Feb. 12, 2022 Nov. 26, 2022 Statutory outage Chooz 1 1,500 Feb. 11, 2022 Nov. 13, 2022 Statutory outage Chooz 2 1,500 Dec. 16, 2021 Dec. 11, 2022 Statutory outage Civaux 2 1,500 Nov. 20, 2021 Jan. 14, 2023 Statutory outage Penly 1 1,300 Oct. 2, 2021 Jan. 23, 2023 Statutory outage Civaux 1 1,500 Aug. 21, 2021 Jan. 8, 2023 Statutory outage TOTAL OUTAGES 32,900 PLANNED OUTAGES IN FUTURE St Laurent 1 900 Oct. 17, 2022 Oct. 18, 2022 Unplanned outage Tricastin 1 + 900 Oct. 28, 2022 ND Dec. 8, 2022 Statutory outage St Laurent 2 900 Jan. 21, 2023 Sept. 1, 2023 Statutory outage Chinon 1 900 Feb. 4, 2023 Oct. 27, 2023 Statutory outage St Alban 1 1300 Feb. 11, 2023 May 26, 2023 Statutory outage Blayais 4 900 Feb. 11, 2023 May 7, 2023 Statutory outage Gravelines 1 900 Feb. 11, 2023 May 7, 2023 Statutory outage Paluel 1 1,300 Feb. 18, 2023 May 16, 2023 Statutory outage Dampierre 1 900 Feb. 18, 2023 May 14, 2023 Statutory outage Cattenom 2 1,300 Feb. 25, 2023 June 6, 2023 Statutory outage Chinon 4 900 Feb. 25, 2023 April 6, 2023 Statutory outage Cruas 4 900 March 11, 2023 April 20, 2023 Statutory outage Gravelines 6 900 March 18, 2023 June 16, 2023 Statutory outage Golfech 2 1,300 March 18, 2023 May 5, 2023 Statutory outage Nogent 2 1,300 March 25, 2023 June 29, 2023 Statutory outage Tricastin 2 900 April 8, 2023 July 3, 2023 Statutory outage Chinon 3 900 April 22, 2023 July 16, 2023 Statutory outage Paluel 3 1300 April 29, 2023 Aug. 03, 2023 Statutory outage Cruas 1 900 April 29, 2023 July 24, 2023 Statutory outage Bugey 5 900 May 6, 2023 June 18, 2023 Statutory outage Dampierre 4 900 May 20, 2023 June 29, 2023 Statutory outage Blayais 2 900 May 27, 2023 Nov. 25, 2023 Statutory outage Belleville 1 1300 May 27, 2023 Aug. 30, 2023 Statutory outage Bugey 2 900 May 27, 2023 Aug. 30, 2023 Statutory outage Gravelines 2 900 June 10, 2023 Dec. 27, 2023 Statutory outage Cattenom 3 1300 June 10, 2023 July 23, 2023 Statutory outage Blayais 3 900 June 24, 2023 Aug. 3, 2023 Statutory outage RECENT RESTARTS REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START RESTART DATE REASON Blayais 2 900 Oct. 17, 2022 Oct. 17, 2022 Unplanned outage Nogent 1 1,300 Oct. 15, 2022 Oct. 15, 2022 Planned outage Paluel 2 1,300 June 4, 2022 Oct. 12, 2022 Statutory outage Paluel 1 1,300 Oct. 9, 2022 Oct. 9, 2022 Planned outage Paluel 3 1,300 Oct. 8, 2022 Oct. 8, 2022 Planned outage Belleville 1 1,300 Oct. 8, 2022 Oct. 8, 2022 Planned outage Bugey 2 900 Aug. 21, 2022 Oct. 8 2022 Unplanned outage Nogent 1 1,300 Oct. 2, 2022 Oct. 7, 2022 Unplanned outage Gravelines 6 900 Sept. 23, 2022 Sept. 28, 2022 Planned outage St Laurent 1 900 Aug. 19, 2022 Sept. 27, 2022 Statutory outage Dampierre 1 900 Aug. 7, 2022 Sept. 17, 2022 Statutory outage Gravelines 5 900 April 16, 2022 Sept. 16, 2022 Statutory outage Cruas 4 900 Sept. 2, 2022 Sept. 11, 2022 Unplanned outage Gravelines 1 900 Sept. 8, 2022 Sept. 9, 2022 Unplanned outage Gravelines 2 900 July 2, 2022 Sept. 7, 2022 Statutory outage Blayais 3 900 May 7, 2022 Sept. 5, 2022 Statutory outage Gravelines 4 900 Aug. 28, 2022 Sept. 3, 2022 Planned outage +: Latest change ND: New date NOTE: Data excludes partial capacity cuts. Data on those can be seen on RTE's website: https://www.services-rte.com/en/view-data-published-by-rte/downtime-of-generation-resources.html (Reporting by Harshit Verma and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.