French nuclear output down 8.5% in December

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation from EDF's EDF.PA reactors in France fell 8.5% in December to 31.5 terawatt hours (TWh) from 34.4 TWh a year earlier, the utility said, reflecting outages at its Civaux and Chooz plants.

Its annual nuclear generation rose 7.5% to 360.7 TWh from 335.4 TWh in 2020, helped by improved availability of the fleet and fewer capacity adjustments amid high market prices.

In Britain EDF said its nuclear output fell 8.7% to 41.7 TWh from 45.7 in 2020.

Multiple outages in France in recent weeks has removed several gigawatts of capacity.

French power grid operator RTE in December warned of low nuclear availability in January.

On Monday availability stood at 50.6 gigawatts (GW), or 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

