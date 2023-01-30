French nuclear availability reduced by 1.1 GW as strike gets under way– EDF

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French nuclear power availability has been reduced by 1.1 gigawatts as production at four reactors lowered, the outage table of state-controlled nuclear group EDF showed on Monday as a strike over pension reforms got under way.

