French nuclear availability reduced by 1.1 GW as strike gets under way– EDF

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2023 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French nuclear power availability has been reduced by 1.1 gigawatts as production at four reactors lowered, the outage table of state-controlled nuclear group EDF showed on Monday as a strike over pension reforms got under way.

