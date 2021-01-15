US Markets
CARR

French 'no' to Canada's Couche-Tard regarding Carrefour is 'final' -minister

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire strongly reaffirmed France's opposition to French retailer Carrefour possibly being taken over by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, sending Carrefour's shares down 4.5%.

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire strongly reaffirmed France's opposition to French retailer Carrefour CARR.PA possibly being taken over by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO on Friday, sending Carrefour's shares down 4.5%.

"What's at stake is the food security of our country (...) food security is strategic for our country so that's why we don't sell a big French retailer," Le Maire told BFM TV.

"My answer is extremely clear: we are not in favour of the deal. The no is polite but it's a clear and final no," he said.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular