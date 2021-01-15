French 'no' to Canada's Couche-Tard regarding Carrefour is 'final' -minister

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire strongly reaffirmed France's opposition to French retailer Carrefour CARR.PA possibly being taken over by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO on Friday, sending Carrefour's shares down 4.5%.

"What's at stake is the food security of our country (...) food security is strategic for our country so that's why we don't sell a big French retailer," Le Maire told BFM TV.

"My answer is extremely clear: we are not in favour of the deal. The no is polite but it's a clear and final no," he said.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)

