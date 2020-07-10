Inventiva, a Phase 2 French biotech developing therapies for NASH and other diseases, raised $108 million by offering 7.5 million ADSs at $14.40, the midpoint of the revised range of $13.40 to $15.40. The company originally planned to offer the same number of ADSs at the as-converted last close of its shares on the Euronext Paris (IVA), but added a range on Wednesday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $559 million.



Inventiva plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IVA. Jefferies, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article French NASH biotech Inventiva prices US IPO at $14.40 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



