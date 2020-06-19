Inventiva, a Phase 2 French biotech developing therapies for NASH and other diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $90 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate lanifibranor, an oral small molecule therapy for the treatment of NASH. The company announced positive topline results from its NATIVE Phase 2b trial for lanifibranor, and end of Phase 2b meetings are expected in the 4Q20. Inventiva is currently listed on the Euronext Paris under the symbol "IVA" and last closed at an as-converted $10.83.



The Daix, France-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $11 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IVA. Inventiva filed confidentially on April 10, 2020. Jefferies, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, and H.C. Wainwright are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article French NASH biotech Inventiva files for a $90 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



