French minister to raise protection of minors with Pornhub's new owners

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - A French government minister will meet the new owners of the pornography website Pornhub to ensure minors are protected and that the site does not break any laws, he said on his Twitter account on Friday.

Earlier this week, Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners said it had bought Pornhub owner MindGeek, which has faced complaints over the site's content.

"I will meet its directors to make sure that they are indeed willing to operate within our laws and to make sure they will protect minors," Jean-Noel Barrot, a junior government minister covering the telecoms and digital economy sectors, said.

