French minister says UK showed 'constructive' spirit in Brexit fishing talks

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Britain has shown a "constructive" spirit in its talks with France over post-Brexit fishing licences, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday.

"I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic," Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added.

Disagreements over fishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.

