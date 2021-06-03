French minister says technical problems at Orange are unacceptable

Adds more comments from ministers

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that technical problems at telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA impacting calls to emergency services on Wednesday evening were unacceptable and serious.

Darmanin also told a news conference that he asked Orange CEO to meet him.

He added that Orange does not think the technical problems were a result of a cyberattack although that could not be excluded at this stage.

Orange said on Thursday that normal service should be restored in a matter of hours.

The minister for digital technology Cedric O also said Orange will have to explain the causes of the technical problems.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

