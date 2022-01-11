French minister Pompili pledges freeze in electricity tariffs increase for 2022

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Tuesday electricity tariffs would not go up beyond the 4% increase previously set.

"We will stick to our commitment," Pompili told RMC Radio.

Pompili also said there was no danger of a power blackout in France, as there was enough power capacity in place.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.