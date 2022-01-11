EDF

French minister Pompili pledges freeze in electricity tariffs increase for 2022

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Tuesday electricity tariffs would not go up beyond the 4% increase previously set.

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Tuesday electricity tariffs would not go up beyond the 4% increase previously set.

"We will stick to our commitment," Pompili told RMC Radio.

Pompili also said there was no danger of a power blackout in France, as there was enough power capacity in place.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters