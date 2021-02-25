French minister: Mafia-type gangs likely behind cyber attacks on hospitals

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Mafia-type organisations, often based in eastern Europe, are likely to have been behind a recent wave of cyber attacks on French hospitals, rather than foreign powers, said the French minister for digital technology Cedric O on Thursday.

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mafia-type organisations, often based in eastern Europe, are likely to have been behind a recent wave of cyber attacks on French hospitals, rather than foreign powers, said the French minister for digital technology Cedric O on Thursday.

"Concerning the hospitals, in all likelihood it is not foreign powers, but rather Mafia-type organisations - often situated in eastern countries but not just limited to there - who are looking for money," Cedric O told France 2 television.

Cedric O added that the situation at French hospitals had stabilised following the cyber attacks earlier this year, but hospitals at Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saône were still working with pen and paper after their computer systems were hit.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More