French minister: all regional health authorities to check care homes group Orpea's facilities

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - All of France's regional health authorities will visit all the facilities run by French care homes company Orpea ORP.PA - at the centre of allegations of mistreatment - government minister Brigitte Bourguignon told France Inter radio.

Bourguignon added that a financial investigation by the IGF body (Inspection Generale des Finances) would also take place regarding Orpea, and that the government would soon make further announcements regarding the inspection of all care homes.

On Sunday, Orpea dismissed its director general Yves Le Masne, amid claims of resident mistreatment made in a book, and appointed current non-executive chairman, Philippe Charrier, as its new chief executive officer.

Orpea's shares lost about half of their value last week after the publication of extracts of a book accusing the company of mistreatment on the elderly were published in a newspaper. The company has denied the accusations.

