News & Insights

World Markets

French miner Eramet says halted all operations in Gabon, shares sink

August 30, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Sybille de la Hamaide for Reuters ->

adds details, share reaction

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French miner Eramet ERMT.PA, which has large manganese operations in Gabon, said on Wednesday that it had halted all operations in the country following overnight events, sending its shares down nearly 5%.

"From this morning all Comilog and Setrag operations have been halted and train transport suspended," an Eramet spokesperson told Reuters.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Comilog is a manganese mining unit that is majority owned by Eramet while Setrag is a train transport unit

Eramet shares were down 4.7% at 72.95 euros by 0702 GMT.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.