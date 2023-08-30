French miner Eramet says halted all operations in Gabon, shares sink

adds details, share reaction

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French miner Eramet ERMT.PA, which has large manganese operations in Gabon, said on Wednesday that it had halted all operations in the country following overnight events, sending its shares down nearly 5%.

"From this morning all Comilog and Setrag operations have been halted and train transport suspended," an Eramet spokesperson told Reuters.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Comilog is a manganese mining unit that is majority owned by Eramet while Setrag is a train transport unit

Eramet shares were down 4.7% at 72.95 euros by 0702 GMT.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Ingrid Melander)

