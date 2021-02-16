French miner Eramet posts 675 mln euro full-year loss as pandemic weighs

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Eramet on Tuesday reported a full-year net loss of 675 million euros ($817 million) after the coronavirus crisis hurt its operations, although the French mining group said cost savings helped boost underlying profits in the second half.

The 2020 net loss followed a 184 million euro loss in 2019.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

