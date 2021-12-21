Markets

French miner Eramet hit by financial fraud

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French mining company Eramet has identified a potential 45 million euro ($50.8 million) financial fraud within its treasury operations, the company said on Tuesday.

"Eramet will file a criminal complaint with the authorities and has taken immediate disciplinary measures against the identified staff. The group will also take all possible measures to reduce the impact of this fraud on its accounts," it said in a statement.

Eramet added that it was looking at how the company could strengthen internal control procedures and that its board of directors is monitoring the situation.

