French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

Adds start of France's vaccination rollout on Dec. 27

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

"The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

