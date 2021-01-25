VIV

French media group Vivendi raises stake in Spanish rival Prisa to 9.9%

French media conglomerate Vivendi has raised its stake in Spanish rival Prisa to 9.9% from 7.6%, Vivendi said on Monday. Beleaguered Prisa is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.

"Buying shares in PRISA is part of Vivendi's ongoing strategy to become a global leader in content, media and communications, while extending its access to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and U.S. Hispanics," Vivendi added in a statement.

Beleaguered Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital which is led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.

