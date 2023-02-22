French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - Arcom

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French media regulator Arcom on Wednesday said the bids submitted by TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA to keep their TNT television frequencies made it to the next round of the licensing process.

The attempt made by the group of billionaire Xavier Niel to win one of the slots for his rival SIX programme had been discarded.

The final decision will be rendered by the regulator before May 5, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

