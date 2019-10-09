US Markets

French marine services group Bourbon gets takeover offer

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

French marine services group Bourbon Corporation, which has been in a court restructuring process after its business was impacted by volatile energy markets, said it had received a takeover offer for its assets.

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - French marine services group Bourbon Corporation GPBN.PA, which has been in a court restructuring process after its business was impacted by volatile energy markets, said it had received a takeover offer for its assets.

"As part of the reorganization proceedings opened since August 7, 2019 by the Marseilles Commercial Court to the benefit of Bourbon Corporation and its affiliate Bourbon Maritime, Court Administrators have received a takeover offer," Bourbon said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This offer - made by a company owned by a group of French banks - concerns assets and activities of Bourbon Corporation," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular