French manufacturing growth slowed less than first thought in Dec -PMI

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French manufacturing growth slowed a little less than initially thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, helped by new orders and some improvements in the supply-chain situation.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its final Purchasing Managers' Index for December dipped to 55.6 points from 55.9 points in November.

However, the final December figure was better than a preliminary "flash" reading of 54.9 points, and the index remained well above the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions.

"The December PMI survey gave us a few reasons to be a bit more optimistic towards the manufacturing sector," said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.

"Manufacturers expect order books to begin filling a lot faster as the supply situation improves. Overall, the stabilisation in the output and new order indices following the harsh slowdown in the second half of 2021, combined with some alleviation of supply-side constraints, suggests growth rates could get better in 2022," added Hayes.

French companies such as transport equipment manufacturer Alstom ALSO.PA and planemaker Airbus AIR.PA won major contracts in December.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

