French maize harvest starts, crop ratings fall again

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined again last week and the harvest started much earlier than usual, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, in a new sign that dry and hot summer weather has taken its toll on the crop.

An estimated 45% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Aug 29 their lowest rating in more than 10 years. That compared to 47% the previous week and 91% a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

Maize is among the crops most exposed to France's worst drought on record, which has been exacerbated by successive heatwaves that have also fanned wildfires, and maize conditions have declined rapidly in the past month .

The hot, dry summer boosted crop development and allowed farmers to start harvesting well earlier than in previous years.

FranceAgriMer said that 1% of the maize area had been cut by Aug. 29 while maize harvest usually starts around mid-September in France.

