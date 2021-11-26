French maize harvest 97% complete by Nov. 22

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 97% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 22, up from 91% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Sowing of soft wheat was also nearing an end, with 97% of the expected area drilled compared with 93% the previous week, the office said in a cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

