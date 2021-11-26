Commodities

French maize harvest 97% complete by Nov. 22

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

French farmers had harvested 97% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 22, up from 91% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 97% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 22, up from 91% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Sowing of soft wheat was also nearing an end, with 97% of the expected area drilled compared with 93% the previous week, the office said in a cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular