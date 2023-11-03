French maize harvest 90% complete, wheat sowing at 62%

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 90% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 30, compared with 85% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Soft wheat sowing for next year's harvest had reached 62% of the expected area drilled by Monday compared with 54% a week earlier, a FranceAgriMer cereal report showed.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

