News & Insights

Commodities

French maize harvest 85% complete, wheat sowing at 54%

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

October 27, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 85% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 23, compared with 74% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Soft wheat sowing for next year's harvest had reached 54% of the expected area by Monday compared with 38% a week earlier, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Christina Fincher)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.