French maize harvest 85% complete, wheat sowing at 54%

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 85% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 23, compared with 74% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Soft wheat sowing for next year's harvest had reached 54% of the expected area by Monday compared with 38% a week earlier, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Christina Fincher)

