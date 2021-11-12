French maize harvest 83% complete by Nov. 8

Adds detail from third paragraph

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 83% of the country's grain maize area by Nov. 8, up from 73% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Harvest work continued to lag the pace achieved last year, when 97% of the area had been cut by the same date, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

This year's harvest was also still showing an 11-day lag compared with the average pace of the past five years, the office said.

The growth of maize has been slowed by cool spells in spring and summer this year. Rising costs for post-harvest drying of grain - because of a surge in gas prices - have also encouraged some farmers to leave crops in the field longer to dry.

Maize harvest volumes are expected to be high, however, after yield potential was boosted by summer rain.

In winter cereal sowing, farmers had drilled 87% of the expected soft wheat area by Nov. 8, against 80% the previous week and 86% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said.

For winter barley, 94% of the area had been sown, compared with 90% a week earlier and 93% a year ago.

In a first rating of emerged winter barley plants, FranceAgriMer estimated that 99% of crops were in good or excellent condition, up from 94% a year ago.

Durum wheat sowing was lagging last year's pace, with 38% of the expected area drilled, compared with 50% a year ago.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

