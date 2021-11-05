French maize harvest 73% complete by Nov. 1

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 73% of this year's grain maize crop by Nov. 1, compared with 54% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 93% of the crop had been harvested by the same stage, it said in a weekly cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

