Commodities

French maize harvest 73% complete by Nov. 1

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French farmers had harvested 73% of this year's grain maize crop by Nov. 1, compared with 54% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 73% of this year's grain maize crop by Nov. 1, compared with 54% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 93% of the crop had been harvested by the same stage, it said in a weekly cereal report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular