French maize harvest 67% done, wheat and barley sowing under way

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

French farmers had harvested 67% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 3, compared with 51% a week earlier and just 6% by the same week last year, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Sowing of cereals for next year's harvest was under way, with 3% of the expected soft wheat area and 8% of the anticipated winter barley area drilled by Monday, FranceAgriMer said in a crop report.

