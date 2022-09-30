French maize harvest 51% complete by Sept. 26

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 51% of this year's grain maize crop by Sept. 26, compared with 26% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with 2% harvest progress by the same week last year, it said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

