French maize harvest 27% complete, wheat and barley sowing starts

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 06, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 27% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 2, compared with 12% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Sowing of cereals for next year's harvest was underway, with 2% of the expected soft wheat area and 5% of the anticipated winter barley area sown by Oct. 2, FranceAgriMer said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

