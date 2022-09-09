French maize crop ratings fall for ninth week in a row

Adds detail, background

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined for a ninth consecutive week last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, in a further sign of damage from a hot, dry summer in the European Union's biggest producer.

An estimated 43% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 5, down from 45% the previous week, the data showed.

Maize is among the crops most exposed to France's worst drought on record, which has been exacerbated by successive heatwaves that have also fanned wildfires.

The crop's condition has declined rapidly in recent months. This week's 43% good/excellent rating compares with 89% a year earlier and was nearly half the 84% on July 4.

The hot, dry summer also boosted crop development and allowed farmers to start harvesting earlier than in previous years. The maize harvest usually kicks off around mid-September in France.

Some 5% of the maize area had been harvested by Sept. 5, up from 1% a week earlier.

