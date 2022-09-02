French maize crop ratings fall again

Commodities

An estimated 45% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Aug. 29, down from 47% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with 91% a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

FranceAgriMer also said that French farmers had started harvesting this year's grain maize crop, with 1% of the area cut by Aug. 29. The French maize harvest usually starts around mid-September.

