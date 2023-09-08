News & Insights

French maize crop rating falls to 80% good/excellent

September 08, 2023

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - An estimated 80% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 4, down from 82% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 44% score a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

The condition of spring barley remained stable in the week to Monday, with 73% considered good or excellent, up from 48% in 2022.

