French maize crop rating falls as harvest starts

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

September 08, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - An estimated 80% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 4, down from 82% the previous week, just as the harvest kicks off in the European Union's largest producer of grain, the farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 44% score a year earlier, when maize was affected by a severe drought.

French farmers had gathered 1% of this year's maize harvest by Sept. 4, down from 5% last year, but in line with the five-year average.

Harvesting of the spring barley crop, like winter crops, was complete.

