French maize crop rating edges lower, harvest lags average

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An estimated 81% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 18, down from 82% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 43% score a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

French farmers had gathered 6% of this year's maize harvest by Sept. 18, up from 1% the previous week but down compared to 24% last year and below a five-year average of 10%.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.