News & Insights

Commodities

French maize crop rating edges lower, harvest lags average

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

September 22, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An estimated 81% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept. 18, down from 82% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 43% score a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

French farmers had gathered 6% of this year's maize harvest by Sept. 18, up from 1% the previous week but down compared to 24% last year and below a five-year average of 10%.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.