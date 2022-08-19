French maize crop conditions decline further as rain returns

Writes through with details

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The state of French maize crops declined last week to a new decade low, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as the market waited to see if the return of rain would help plants parched by drought and heatwaves.

An estimated 50% of French grain maize was in good or excellent condition by Aug. 15, down from 53% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday.

That marked a fresh low for the time of year in FranceAgriMer crop ratings going back to 2011.

However, the drop in the maize score was more moderate than in previous weeks, suggesting showers and cooler temperatures since last weekend may have curbed stress on plants.

Rain relief for maize in France and other parts of Europe has contributed to a sharp fall in Euronext maize futures EMAX2 this week. GRA/EU

Maize is among the crops to have suffered most from France's worst drought on record.

This year's rating has shed over 30 percentage points in the past month, spoiling what had been a good start to the growing season.

A year ago, 91% of maize was rated good or excellent by the same week, FranceAgriMer said.

The hot, dry summer has helped gathering of other cereals, with harvesting of wheat and barley already finished in an earlier than usual end to the campaign.

Grain maize, usually harvested from September, was running a week ahead of the average growth pace of the past five years, FranceAgriMer said.

