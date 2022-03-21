French luxury group Kering names Gianfilippo Testa as CEO of Alexander McQueen

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French luxury goods company Kering PRTP.PA on Monday named Gianfilippo Testa as the new CEO of its British brand Alexander McQueen, replacing Emmanuel Gintzburger who will become CEO of rival brand Versace.

"As CEO of Alexander McQueen, Gianfilippo Testa's mission will aim at accelerating the expansion of the British luxury House to tap its full potential," Kering added in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

